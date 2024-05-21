President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association, Janice Oliver-Creese has called on Vincentians to take proactive steps to manage their High Blood Pressure.

Speaking on NBC Radio in recognition of World Hypertension Day, Oliver-Creese said statistics show that there has been an increase in the number of cases and that women suffer from hypertension more than men.

Oliver-Creese says persons should monitor their blood pressure regularly, as uncontrolled blood pressure can cause serious health problems.

World Hypertension Day was observed on Friday under the theme “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, and Live Longer.

