PM Gonsalves visits new Taiwanese President

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves visited the new Taiwanese president, H.E Dr. Lai Ching-te at the Office of the President in Taipei. The president expressed gratitude to Dr. Gonsalves and the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines for sending humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the recent devastating earthquakes in Taiwan.

President Lai also thanked the Prime Minister for being present at Monday’s inauguration ceremony for his unwavering support over the last two decades. Dr. Gonsalves expressed honor at being invited to the inauguration and formerly invited President Lai to visit St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2025.

Both leaders expressed their interest in sustained cooperation and deepening the relations between both countries.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was accompanied by members of his delegation and Ambassador H. E Andrea Bowman. Both leaders exchanged gifts.

