Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar has commended local fishers for ensuring food security in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Ceasar was at the time speaking during the 47th annual Fisherman’s Day Activities at the Calliaqua Fisheries Complex.

The minister also thanked fish vendors, Co-operatives, fish supply vendors, boat repair men and other stakeholders in the fishing industry.

