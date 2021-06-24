The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has commenced construction of a temporary school building at the E.T Joshua Tarmac, to accommodate more than 500 students.

BRAGSA says the work is being done, as the Government takes steps to relocate the staff and students of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School.

This is being done in preparation for repairs to be carried out on the existing school structure located in Kingstown.

According to BRAGSA, the project will see the construction of eight structures, which will include 19 classrooms, a staff room, washrooms and a cafeteria.

The work is being carried out at an estimated cost of 1.6 million dollars, and is expected to be completed by the end of July.

