The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it has shut down all of its water supply sources during the passage of Hurricane Elsa.

According to a release from the CWSA, as a result of this, the water supply to many areas has been temporarily disrupted.

The CWSA said this action comes as a precautionary measure, from mudflows during the passage of the Hurricane.

The CWSA assures all of its customers that the systems will be re-opened as soon as weather conditions improve.

