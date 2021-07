Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to Vincentians to ensure that they remain safe during the passage of Hurricane Elsa.

He made this appeal during the Eyeing La Soufriere program on NBC Radio this morning.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves appealed to persons to stay at home.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves advised persons whose homes are not in safe areas to go to emergency shelters or stay with family and friends, to ensure safety.

And he also appealed to Fisher folk to stay on land.

