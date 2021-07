The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) said its work to promote ecological farming throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been severely affected by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

This is according to Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg, who noted that while they have been relocated since the eruptions, they continue their work to get more Vincentians involved in farming.

Recardo Wilson tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

