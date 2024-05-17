National Firearm Amnesty Program ends in 15 Days

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is issuing a reminder to the public about the ongoing National Firearm Amnesty program.

According to a release, the initiative, which began on March 1, 2024 and will conclude on May 31, 2024, is a critical step in the efforts to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms in SVG.

With only 15 days left in the amnesty program, the police is urging all citizens to take this opportunity seriously and contribute to making Saint Vincent and the Grenadines a safer place for everyone.

The police say that the recent amendments to the Firearm Act have reinforced a stringent stance against illegal firearms.

The seriousness of this initiative cannot be overstated. To date, the public has responded by handing over 13 firearms and 291 rounds of ammunition.

The efforts have been commended and more participation is encouraged as the deadline approaches.

The police is appealing to all residents to encourage those in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition to hand them over.

Firearms can be surrendered at the nearest police station or to designated community leaders, including ministers of religion, justices of the peace, parliamentarians, lawyers, or authorized firearms dealers.

