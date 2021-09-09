The Public Service Union {PSU} has been granted permission to hold a peaceful demonstration in front of the Kingstown Vegetable Market today {Thursday September 9, 2021.}.

The permission was granted by Commissioner of Police, Colin John in response to a letter from the PSU’s General Secretary, Phillip Bailey in a letter dated September 8, 2021 and captioned “Re: Notice of Demonstration.

Commissioner John said that because the House of Assembly and Court are not sitting, there is no objection to the Organization having a peaceful demonstration today.

The demonstration is to be restricted to the area of the Kingstown Vegetable Market as was requested by the Public Service Union.

The letter states that the free flow of traffic must be maintained at all times and the behavior of the demonstrators must be in good order and public safety is maintained.

It says as a result of the fire that was lit at White Chapel Road during the last protest the Police Commissioner said permission cannot be granted to utilize White Chapel Road and Paul’s Avenue public road.

The Police Commissioner is hopeful that the Members and Supporters of the Public Service Union will abide by the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.