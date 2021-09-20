Real Madrid beats Valencia

Real Madrid scored twice in the last four minutes to hit back against Valencia and go top of Spain’s La Liga yesterday.

Brazilian, Vinicius Jr. collected Karim Benzema’s pass and his shot deflected in at the near post in the 86th minute.

Two minutes later the roles were reversed as Vinicius sent in a cross for Frenchman, Benzema to head in his sixth goal of the season.

Valencia had gone ahead when Hugo Duro sent a precise finish into the corner but they could not hang on.

Valencia had the better chances in the contest and forced Real Madrid’s goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois to make a superb reaction save to deny Gabriel’s header, while Maxi Gomez curled a free-kick narrowly wide.

In the second half, Goncalo Guedes blazed over from the edge of the area before Duro broke the deadlock.

Real Madrid pushed forward late on and Vinicius’ curler straight at Giorgi Mamardashvili was a warning sign for Valencia, who then conceded two late goals.

Real Madrid remain unbeaten winning four and drawing one of their games so far this season, while Valencia suffered their first defeat.