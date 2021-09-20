Virat Kohli will step down as India’s Twenty/20 International captain after the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 World Cup from 17th October to 14th November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The 32-year-old said he needed to “give himself space” to be “fully ready” to continue leading India in Test cricket and One Day Internationals.

Kohli, who has scored 3,159 runs in 90 Twenty/20 Internationals for India, will continue to play in that format.

Kohli was appointed India’s limited-overs captain in 2017, three years after taking over the Test captaincy.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni he was named Player of the Series in the 2016 ICC Twenty/20 World Cup.

Kohli led India to a 2-1 lead over England in the recent Test series in England before the final Test was cancelled because of COVID-19 implications. The resolution of the series is still to be determined.