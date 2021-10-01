Punjab Kings have announced that Chris Gayle will be leaving the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble because of bubble fatigue.

Gayle said that he was looking to mentally refresh himself ahead of the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup next month.

He said in a statement: “Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself.

“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup, and would like to take a break in Dubai.”

Gayle has played 37 Twenty/20 matches this season for the West Indies, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Quetta Gladiators, and Punjab Kings. Only six players have played more Twenty/20 matches this year than Gayle.

Now 42, he played in two of Punjab Kings’ three matches since the IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates.