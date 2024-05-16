SVG to celebrate 47th Annual Fisherman’s Day on Monday

This year marks the 47th anniversary of Fisherman’s Day celebrations in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries says the Fishing industry continues to make indelible contributions to food security, livelihoods and household income in our country.

The theme for this year’s Fisherman’s Day celebration is “Fish is Food, Fish is Life, Leave no Fisher Behind” and the slogan, “Fish sustainably, for a Blue Economy”.

Registration in this year’s competition is open from Monday 13th to Saturday 18th May at the Fisheries Services Office, upstairs the Kingstown Fish Market.

Interested persons can register between 8:30am and 4pm fron Monday to Friday and from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

Fisherman’s Day celebration will take place on Monday 20th May 2024 at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

