Over 4,000 Individuals Receive Public Assistance

The Government is providing financial support to more than four thousand individuals under the Public Assistance Program here.

Minister of National Mobilization and Social Development, Dr. Orando Brewster says approximately 4,158 individuals are on the Public Assistance, or Poor Relief Program.

Minister Brewster provided an update on the eligibility process for the program, in response to a question in Parliament last Thursday.

Minister Brewster also outlined what the registration process for the Public Assistance Program entails.

The Minister said an additional one hundred and fifty new Applicants are expected to join the Public Assistance Program in July this year.

