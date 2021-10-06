Minister of Education, Curtis King has expressed his appreciation to Teachers as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined in celebrating World Teachers Day Yesterday.

The Minister says they acknowledge and celebrate the critical role Teachers play in enhancing the living circumstances of people.

He says they also acknowledge Teachers often overlooked but continue to make significant contribution to the development of the Education Sector.

Minister King noted that the occasion should be used to applaud Teachers for the important role they play in society.

World Teachers Day was observed with the theme “Teachers the Heart of Education Recovery.”.