Chelsea beats Juventus in this season’s Women’s Champions League

English Club, Chelsea secured their first win in this season’s Women’s Champions League with an impressive 2-1 victory at Juventus Women in Italy yesterday.

Erin Cuthbert’s fine solo goal with just over half an hour gone put Chelsea Women ahead. Juventus Women responded almost immediately when Barbara Bonansea volleyed home from a cross.

However, Pernille Harder gave Chelsea Women victory when she reacted quickly in a crowded area to turn in the winning goal.

The win means that Chelsea Women have four points from two matches in Group A after they drew 3-3 with Wolfsburg Women in their opening match.