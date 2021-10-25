Ten new COVID-19 positive cases were reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Five new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and forty-six (146) samples collected on Saturday October 23rd, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 3.4%. Five (5) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on October 23rd.

And, five new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from ninety-one (91) samples collected on Sunday October 24th, resulting in a positivity of 5.5%. No new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on October 24th, 2021.

There are currently nine (9) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Twenty (20) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Sixteen patients are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and two patients are fully vaccinated

Fifteen (15) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand seven hundred and seventy-four (1774) cases are currently active and sixty-three (63) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Four thousand eight hundred and sixty (4860) cases of COVID-19 and three thousand and twenty-three (3023) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The health committee says, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.