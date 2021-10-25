The death toll from Covid 19 now stands at 63

The death toll from Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now climbed to sixty-three, after three more persons succumbed to the disease here.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says a 36-year-old male who tested positive on October 20th, died on October 24th, following admission to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The deceased had no known underlying conditions and was unvaccinated.

An 83-year-old female who tested positive on October 18th, also died on October 24th, following admission to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The deceased had a known underlying condition and was unvaccinated.

And, a 90-year-old female who tested positive on October 22nd, died on October 25th, following admission to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The deceased had known underlying conditions and was unvaccinated.

Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to sixty-three.