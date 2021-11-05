West Indies has been knocked out of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

Defending champions, the West Indies have been knocked out of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup after a 20-run defeat by already-eliminated Sri Lanka in Super 12s Group 1 at Abu Dhabi yesterday

Chasing 190 to win, the West Indies finished on 169-8, with Shimron Hetmyer top-scoring with 81 not out off 54 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes. Nicholas Pooran made 46 off 34 balls. Left-arm, medium pacer, Binura Fernando (2-24), medium pacer, Chamika Karunaratne (2-43) and leg-spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga (2-19) spearheaded Sri Lanka’s bowling attack.

After being sent in to bat first by the West Indies, Sri Lanka reached 189-3 off their 20 overs. Charith Asalanka made 68 from 41 balls, and Pathum Nissanaka 51 also off 41 balls. Medium pacer, Andre Russell was the best bowler for the West Indies with 2-33. At the cost of 42 runs, fast bowler, Dwayne Bravo took the other Sri Lanka wicket to have fallen.

The final scores: Sri Lanka 189-3 off 20 overs, the West Indies 169-8 off 20 overs.

The result leaves England, Australia and South Africa fighting to progress from Group 1.

Australia will likely qualify if they beat the West Indies tomorrow, but South Africa could progress if they beat England and overtake Australia on net run-rate.

England can still be eliminated but it would take a massive defeat for that to happen.