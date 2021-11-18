Sir James Mitchell to be discharged today

Former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir James Mitchell is being discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados today.

Sir James’ Son-In-Law Dwight “Bing” Joseph told NBC News that Sir James received 24 hour medical attention in Barbados and his severe Dengue Fever has been resolved but he continues to face other medical issues.

Mr. Joseph thanked everyone across St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the continued love showed to Sir James Mitchell and he also thanked Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley for their continued assistance.

Mr. Joseph said Sir James is expected to return home today via air ambulance to Bequia where he will continue to rest and be monitored with 24 health medical attention.