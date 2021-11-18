US Government donates two 40 bed field hospitals to St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to the United States government for their continued support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines especially in times of crisis.

Dr. Gonsalves was speaking at a ceremony this morning to receive Two forty-bed Field Hospitals from the United States Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance, Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate.

The Prime minister said he is also grateful for vaccines donated by the US government to assist in the local fight against covid-19.

Dr. Gonsalves said the donation comes at an opportune time as the spike in covid 19 cases locally has disrupted services offered at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince said the donation will enhance the local emergency response capability in a major way.

The minister also disclosed that a number of stakeholders have been trained to management and use the facilities.

The Field Hospitals were donated at an estimated cost of 1.3 million US dollars. The two (2) forty bed field hospitals will be used at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Bequia Hospital.