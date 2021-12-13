Three West Indies players contract Covid-19

Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers are among four members of the West Indies touring party who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Pakistan on 9th December.

The trio, along with a non-coaching member of the team management, will undergo self-isolation and will subsequently be unavailable for the three-match Twenty/20 International series which begins in Karachi today.

The touring squad landed in Karachi in a commercial flight from the Caribbean via Dubai, and have been confined to their rooms since then. The four members tested positive in the initial tests that were done after arrival.

Johnny Grave, the CEO of Cricket West Indies, confirmed that the tour will go ahead as scheduled despite the COVID-19 cases.

All four members are fully vaccinated and are without major symptoms. But they will stay in isolation for 10 days and will not be allowed to join the main group until they return negative tests. They will be monitored by Dr. Akshai Mansingh, the team physician.

Karachi will be the venue for the entire series, which comprises three Twenty/20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals.