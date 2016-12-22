An appeal has been made to persons who gamble publicly, to desist from doing so as it carries a penalty before the court.

The warning came from Sergeant Brian Archibald of the Criminal Investigations Department during a recent interview while speaking to NBC News.

Sergeant Archibald noted that persons who are involved in gaming can be charged and taken before the court, if they are caught playing.

Sergeant Archibald also highlighted the issue of Counterfeit Currency, which he says have features that persons should pay attention to, in particular, around this holiday period.









