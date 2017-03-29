University Opportunities in Qatar

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that Vincentians may soon be given an opportunity to pursue studies at Universities in Qatar.

Dr. Gonsalves said this was among areas discussed, during his state visit to that country last week.

The Prime Minster said a range of programmes are offered at Universities in Qatar which specialize in different areas of study as opposed to offering the full range of courses.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said discussions were held on the possibility of Vincentians pursuing studies in Qatar, and students from Qatar pursuing programmes here.









