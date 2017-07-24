Hurricane Trends

Michelle Forbes, Acting Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, has warned against complacency during the 2017 Hurricane Season, as she appealed for vigilance throughout the entire six-month period.

She gave the word of caution during NBC’s Views On Issues Programme on Sunday.

The discussion focused on the State of Readiness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Miss Forbes noted that Hurricanes and other weather systems are now developing earlier and some are forming south of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until November 30th.

Forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season, and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

The Forecasters said there is a 70-percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms, of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes, including 2 to 4 major hurricanes.









