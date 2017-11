MRS VERONICA MIGUEL AKERS formerly of New Montrose and Mt. Pleasant, Marriaqua died in the USA on Sunday November 5th. The Viewing takes place on Sunday November 19th at the Hempstead Funeral Home, 89 Peninsula Boulevard, from 4 to 7 pm. The service takes place on Monday November 20th at St. Ladislaus Church, 18th Richardson place, Hempstead at 10:00 am. Burial takes place at the Greenville Cemetery, USA.







