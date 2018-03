MRS VIRGINIA EULYN JONES nee ROOME better known as INN of Bad-du, Ashton, Union Island died on Wednesday March 7th at the age of 94. The funeral for the late MRS VIRGINIA EULYN JONES nee ROOME better known as INN of Bad-du, Ashton, Union Island takes place on Sunday March 18th at the Ashton Gospel Hall in Union Island. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Ashton Cemetery.







