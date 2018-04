BISHOP MARY ELENE BONADIE of Fair Hall died on Saturday March 10th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 15th at the Mt Halibeth Christian Church of the World, Villa Flat. The service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Calliaqua Cemetery. Transportation will be provided for persons wishing to attend the funeral.







