MR ROBERT GRANTELY SYLVESTER WILLIAMS of Diamond, Chateaubelair and Dascent Cottage died on Thursday July 5th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place this morning, (Wednesday July 11th ) at the Kingstown Methodist Church according to Anglican rites. The service begins at 9:30. Burial will be at the St. George’s Cathedral yard.







