MS JOYCELYN ANN-MARIE BROWNE better known as KAY of Chateaubelair, Kingstown Park, Glen and Vermont died on Monday July 23rd at the age of 49. She was a Staff Nurse employed at the Recovery Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 25th at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.







