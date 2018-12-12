MR ALBERT NATHANIEL MARS better known as BUSTA of Mt. Grenaan and Carrierre died on Wednesday December 5th at the age of 69. He was a retired Senior Customs Guard. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 15th at the Holy Trinity Church, Georgetown. The viewing and tributes begin at 12:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Church yard. Transportation will be provided by the Mars family and will leave Riley and Mt. Grenaan at noon.</p> <p><script async=”” src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”></script><br /><!– General Banner –><br /><ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7985136634810398″ data-ad-slot=”2129812405″></ins></p>
Advertisement