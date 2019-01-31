POLICE SHOOTING

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in Ottley Hall about 9:00pm on Tuesday.

Police say, according to preliminary investigations, a 20-year old Labourer of Ottley Hall was shot about his body by an unknown assailant.

The complainant was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The Police are soliciting the assistance of members of the public who may have information that will aid with the investigation and the prosecution of the perpetrator(s).

Persons can contact the ACP in charge of Crime at 456-1339 or Officer in charge CID at 456-1810 or any Police station.







