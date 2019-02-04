System 3 had the only victory yesterday afternoon in the Premier Division of the National Football Championships at Victoria Park as they defeated Avenue United 3-2. Championship leaders, BESCO Pastures and Largo Height played to a 4-4 draw.

Meanwhile, at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, second placed, North Leeward Predators and SV United resulted in a goalless draw.

In the Women’s Championship, Volcanoes defeated Owia United 3-1 at Victoria Park, and at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, North Leeward Predators overwhelmed SV United 14-0.







