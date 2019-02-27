SVG CYCLIST LATEST NEWS

Vincentian Cyclist, Zefal Bailey, a member of Team Selection CARIBE at the 39th La Vuelta Independencia Road Cycling Event in the Dominican Republic, finished way down the order of the 141 competitors in yesterday’s second day of the event after having to stop for a nature break with 40 kilometres remaining.

Yesterday’s 120 kilometre Stage (2) race from Santo Domingo to La Romana was won by Jean Carlos Crispin in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 48 seconds, with Cesar Marte second and Deivy Capellan third.

All three riders are from the Dominica Republic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related