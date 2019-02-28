GIBSON/MC COOK RELAYS

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Girls Under-20 4 x 400 metres Relay Team failed to win medals at the Gibson/McCook Relays in Jamaica last weekend, but performed sufficiently well to set a new National Record in the Event.

The team comprising Annecia Richards, Tamara Woodley, Keiffer Bailey and Odesha John won their heat in a new National record time of 3 minutes, 48.04 seconds to qualify for the final in which they placed sixth.

The previous National Record of 3 minutes, 48.24 seconds for the Girls Under-20 4 x 400 metres relay was set in winning the event at last year’s CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related