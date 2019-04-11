The United Nations Resident Coordinator of the UN Sub-regional Office for Barbados and OECS, Didier Trebucq, presented Letters of Credence to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Tuesday.

Mr. Trebucq arrived in Barbados in January this year, to assume duties as the Resident Coordinator and Designated Official for Security, on behalf of the United Nations System.

He will have overall responsibility and exercise team leadership for the coordination of operational activities for development in Barbados and the OECS countries.

Mr. Trebucq will be the highest-ranking representative of the United Nations development System in Barbados and the OECS.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the OECS and wishes for his many successes during his tenure to the region.







