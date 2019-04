Defending champions, Greggs F.C overwhelmed Young Boys United 7-nil yesterday afternoon, in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Valdo Anderson (2), Romario Dennie (2), and one each from Zidan Sam, Kiefer Baptiste and Dan LaBorde.

This afternoon at 4:30, Linkers F.C of Byrea will meet KE-BEZ Pride and Joy at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related