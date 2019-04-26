FITNESS WALK AND DIABETES

Communications Officer in the Ministry of Health, Neeka Anderson-Isaacs, said the Ministry will continue to partner with stakeholders to foster a culture of health and wellness in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Anderson-Isaacs gave the commitment, as she discussed staging of several fitness events this weekend, in collaboration with the Befit Movement SVG.

A Health and Wellness Fair will be held tomorrow, as well as two fitness events, namely; the Flow Be Fit Dance 2 Fitness Road Edition and the Sagicor Be Fit 5K Run.

Mrs. Anderson-Isaacs said the Ministry of Health is pleased to be associated with the events, which seek to raise awareness of juvenile diabetes here.

Mrs. Anderson-Isaacs said the initiative is timely given the prevalence of Juvenile Diabetes in today’s society.







