COUNCIL FOR TRADE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MEETING

Two Officials from the Ministry of Trade are attending the Forty-Eighth Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) in Guyana.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sandy Peters-Phillips and Director of Trade, Okolo John-Patrick are attending the two-day meeting at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Among the matters on the Agenda of the Meeting are the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), Intra-Regional Trade, as well as External Economic and Trade Relations.

Delegates will review the agreed implementation plan for the CSME and challenges that are being encountered, and will also brainstorm priorities for making the flagship program more effective.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony this morning, COTED Sandra Husbands, Minister of Foreign Trade in Barbados, urged Trade Ministers to take action on matters that will allow the people of the Region to actively feel the benefit of the CARICOM SINGLE MARKET ECONOMY (CSME)

Chief among those actions she says are related to the free movement of people.

She said Ministers must be strategic, deliberate and effective with decisions and implementation activities of the CSME.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related