There will be two matches today in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

This afternoon at 5:00, X-CEED Sports Club will face YAMM Dynamic Girls in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00 in the evening, Irie Travel Vets will clash with Combined Schools also in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related