The Finals of the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival Primary Schools Championship took place this morning at 9:30, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The competing Schools were: defending champions, Chateaubelair Methodist, Cane End Government, Overland Government, Sion Hill Government, South Rivers Methodist, Fair Hall Government, Georgetown Primary and the Greggs Government School.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related