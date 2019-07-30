This year’s VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships continued last weekend at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field, in Port Elizabeth.

Golden Knights defeated Rockets 27-24 in the Under-16 Division. Jayden Friday top-scored for Golden Knights with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist, while Xavonte Shortte registered 8 points for Rockets to be his team’s leading scorer.

Also in the Under-16 Championship, Hornets had the better of Dragons winning 54-48. The leading scorer for Hornets was Shamarke Frederick with 34 points, 31 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Korie Lewis had 16 points and 19 rebounds for Dragons.



In the 2nd Divisioin, Young Duke beat East Sidaz (2) 56- 45 after Darren John led the scoring for Young Duke with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 steals. The leading scorer for East Sidaz (2) was Shamar Phillips with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

In another 2nd Division match, East Sidaz (2) defeated Rising Stars (2) 63-61. Mario Tannis of East Sidaz (2) had 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals and 2 blocks, and for Rising Stars (2), Shaquille Primus registered 35 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 block.



Meanwhile, in the 1st Division, East Blazers won from Raptors 54-47. For East Blazers, Kelan Edwards scored 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals and 1 block, while for Raptors Xavaughn Dennie had 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Also in the 1st Division, Raptors won from East Sidaz (1) 70-61. For Raptors Kirstin Lampkin scored 28 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, while for East Sidaz (1), Jovian Derrick had 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals.

The Championships will continue tomorrow when Dragons meet Young Wizards in the Under-16 Division; Rising Stars (2) will play against Young Duke in the 2nd Division, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United will oppose Rising Stars (1) in the 1st Division.







