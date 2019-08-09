SVG RUGBY UNION AGM FOR SATURDAY

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union will hold its Annual General Meeting 2:00 on Saturday afternoon, at the Conference Room of the National Sports Council at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Meeting will receive, discus and adopt the Union’s Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for 2019, consider proposals for a Rugby Youth Programme for the country, and elect a new Executive for the new term.

President Sophie Goddard will not be standing for re-election. She has been leading the Union since 2014 during which time she has spearheaded the implementation of the “Get into Rugby” Schools Rugby Development Programme; secured an annual development grant for the Union; launch a new website and social media platform; recruited over 7 volunteer international coaches; trained and employed local coaches; as well as secured a new home for the sport at Streams of Power Church, Ratho Mill Playing Field.

Goddard has also ensured the participation of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Men’s Senior Rugby Team in several regional and international competitions.







