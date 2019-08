A goal by striker, Chavell Cunningham gave St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s team a 1-nil victory over Trinidad and Tobago in a Friendly International Football match in-front a large and colourful crowd at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday.

Both countries used the match as preparation for next month’s Nations League Tournaments.







