The 2019 Bush League 15-overs a-side Cricket Championship will open on Saturday afternoon 1:00, at the Mala Park at Lower Cotton Ground, Richland Park.

At 1:00, there will be the Opening Ceremony, followed by an Exhibition match between Hard Ball and South Connection, then at 3:00, one team will meet Mt. Pleasant in the first competitive match.

10-Teams have so far shown interest in taking part in the Championship. Out-AH-Trouble won last year’s Championship.







