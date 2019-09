MISS RHONA FASTINA MARS better known as TANTY RHONA of Troumaca died on Thursday August 22nd at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 21st at the Troumaca Methodist Church according to Anglican Rites. Tributes and viewing begin at 12:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related