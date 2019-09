MRS ENID SUTHERLAND THOMPSON of Layou and Pembroke formerly of Jamaica and England died on Friday August 23rd at the age of 81. The funeral takes place Saturday September 15th at the Layou Grace and Truth Campsite. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by a van with registration number HR 239 and will leave outside of Ace Hardware, Kingstown at 12:30 pm.







