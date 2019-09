In the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Community Football Championship, two goals by Orandi James and one from Dan La Borde gave Bonhomme Ghetto Youth a 3-nil victory over Volcanoes at the Stubbs Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

This afternoon at 4:30, Real Investment Nature Boys will meet SAGICOR Bonhamme Ghetto Stars at the same venue.







