In the 1st Knock-Out match of the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship, De Nobriga’s Troumaca defeated Beachfront Older Boys 2-1 at the Golden Grove Playing Field at Fitz Hughes, yesterday afternoon.

Raheem Pompey and Jirany Haywood netted a goal each for De Nobriga’s Troumaca, while the goal for Beachfront Older Boys was converted by Anton Caesar.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Keartons will meet Spring Village in the 2nd Knock-Out at 4:30.







