WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

Plans are being advanced here for a one-day Conference and training event for young Vincentian Women, which is set to take place next month.

The event, dubbed Women Unite to Empower, is being co-ordinated by the Mije Personal Development and Advertising Agency, and will be held on Saturday October 5th, at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Head of Mije Jean Johnny-Findlay said the event is being held to empower young women with the skills needed to be successful in life.

The Conference is targeting young women between the ages of 18 and 35.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related